The Houston Rockets, with Tari Eason, match up versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 105-86 win versus the Nuggets, Eason put up seven points.

With prop bets in place for Eason, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tari Eason Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 7.5 6.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 Assists -- 1.0 PRA -- 13.3 PR -- 12.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Eason's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tari Eason Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 3.5% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.1 per contest.

Eason's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.8.

Defensively, the Mavericks are ranked 24th in the league, giving up 118.3 points per contest.

On the boards, the Mavericks have given up 46.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them 29th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks have conceded 27.7 per game, 25th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tari Eason vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 16 2 7 0 0 0 0 12/29/2022 18 6 8 1 0 0 0 12/23/2022 20 7 3 0 1 1 1 11/16/2022 18 8 7 0 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.