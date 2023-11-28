The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (0-6) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Texas Southern vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 33.5% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 37.6% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Southern is 0-2 when it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.

The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 164th.

The Tigers score an average of 54.0 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 63.0 the Boilermakers allow.

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas Southern scored 75.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.5.

At home, the Tigers allowed 70.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.3).

At home, Texas Southern sunk 5.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (4.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.6%) than away (29.1%).

