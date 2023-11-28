Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Upton County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Upton County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Upton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mccamey High School at Rankin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Rankin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.