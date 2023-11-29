Wednesday's contest at College Park Center has the UT Arlington Mavericks (3-3, 0-0 WAC) going head to head against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 73-72 victory for UT Arlington, so expect a tight matchup.

The matchup has no set line.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Game Info & Odds

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 73, Abilene Christian 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Arlington (-1.6)

UT Arlington (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

UT Arlington has gone 3-2-0 against the spread, while Abilene Christian's ATS record this season is 3-3-0. The Mavericks have gone over the point total in four games, while Wildcats games have gone over four times.

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

The Wildcats are being outscored by 3.0 points per game, with a -18 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.8 points per game (298th in college basketball), and give up 70.8 per contest (176th in college basketball).

The 29.5 rebounds per game Abilene Christian accumulates rank 315th in the nation, 6.3 fewer than the 35.8 its opponents collect.

Abilene Christian connects on 5.3 three-pointers per game (323rd in college basketball) at a 33.0% rate (185th in college basketball), compared to the 5.2 its opponents make, shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc.

Abilene Christian wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 11.0 (115th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.2.

