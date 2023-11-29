Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-2, 0-0 WAC) play a fellow WAC opponent, the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-0, 0-0 WAC), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at College Park Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Abilene Christian Top Players (2022-23)
- Tobias Cameron: 9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Damien Daniels: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Airion Simmons: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Immanuel Allen: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
UT Arlington Top Players (2022-23)
- Chendall Weaver: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyron Gibson: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shemar Wilson: 10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Marion Humphrey: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaron Johnson-Cash: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UT Arlington Rank
|UT Arlington AVG
|Abilene Christian AVG
|Abilene Christian Rank
|314th
|66.4
|Points Scored
|75
|95th
|123rd
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|211th
|69th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|29.6
|298th
|11th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|285th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|7
|219th
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|15.7
|24th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
