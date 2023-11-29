The UT Arlington Mavericks' (1-5) WAC schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) at Teague Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks score an average of 66.3 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 60.6 the Wildcats allow.

When it scores more than 60.6 points, UT Arlington is 1-4.

Abilene Christian's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.

The Wildcats put up 13.6 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Mavericks allow (82.2).

The Wildcats are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, six% lower than the Mavericks concede to opponents (45.6%).

The Mavericks' 38.2 shooting percentage is 2.5 lower than the Wildcats have given up.

Abilene Christian Leaders

Bella Earle: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Payton Hull: 14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31) Aspen Thornton: 12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 52 3PT% (13-for-25)

12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 52 3PT% (13-for-25) Addison Martin: 10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.3 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.3 FG% Emma Troxell: 5.6 PTS, 39.3 FG%

Abilene Christian Schedule