How to Watch the Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks' (1-5) WAC schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) at Teague Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison
- The Mavericks score an average of 66.3 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 60.6 the Wildcats allow.
- When it scores more than 60.6 points, UT Arlington is 1-4.
- Abilene Christian's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.
- The Wildcats put up 13.6 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Mavericks allow (82.2).
- The Wildcats are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, six% lower than the Mavericks concede to opponents (45.6%).
- The Mavericks' 38.2 shooting percentage is 2.5 lower than the Wildcats have given up.
Abilene Christian Leaders
- Bella Earle: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Payton Hull: 14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)
- Aspen Thornton: 12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 52 3PT% (13-for-25)
- Addison Martin: 10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.3 FG%
- Emma Troxell: 5.6 PTS, 39.3 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Abilene Christian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Angelo State
|W 65-57
|Teague Center
|11/25/2023
|Towson
|L 63-56
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/26/2023
|@ Navy
|W 87-62
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/29/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|Teague Center
|12/2/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.