The UT Arlington Mavericks' (1-5) WAC schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) at Teague Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison

  • The Mavericks score an average of 66.3 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 60.6 the Wildcats allow.
  • When it scores more than 60.6 points, UT Arlington is 1-4.
  • Abilene Christian's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.
  • The Wildcats put up 13.6 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Mavericks allow (82.2).
  • The Wildcats are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, six% lower than the Mavericks concede to opponents (45.6%).
  • The Mavericks' 38.2 shooting percentage is 2.5 lower than the Wildcats have given up.

Abilene Christian Leaders

  • Bella Earle: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Payton Hull: 14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)
  • Aspen Thornton: 12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 52 3PT% (13-for-25)
  • Addison Martin: 10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.3 FG%
  • Emma Troxell: 5.6 PTS, 39.3 FG%

Abilene Christian Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Angelo State W 65-57 Teague Center
11/25/2023 Towson L 63-56 Navy Alumni Hall
11/26/2023 @ Navy W 87-62 Navy Alumni Hall
11/29/2023 UT Arlington - Teague Center
12/2/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena

