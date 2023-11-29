The Houston Rockets, Alperen Sengun included, face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sengun, in his last game (November 28 loss against the Mavericks), produced 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

We're going to break down Sengun's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.9 22.2 Rebounds 9.5 9.1 9.3 Assists 4.5 5.7 5.5 PRA -- 35.7 37 PR -- 30 31.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Sengun's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Sengun has made 8.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 21.0% of his team's total makes.

Sengun's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 100.2 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.8.

Giving up 108.9 points per game, the Nuggets are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Nuggets have given up 42.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

The Nuggets concede 24.8 assists per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Alperen Sengun vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 43 21 15 8 0 1 2 11/12/2023 35 23 8 5 0 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.