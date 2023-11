CUSA squads are on Wednesday's college basketball schedule in three games, including the Middle Tennessee Raiders taking on the Houston Cougars.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Georgia Southern Eagles at Florida International Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UL Monroe Warhawks at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Middle Tennessee Raiders at Houston Cougars 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow CUSA games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!