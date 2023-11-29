Dillon Brooks and his Houston Rockets teammates hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Brooks, in his last game (November 28 loss against the Mavericks), posted 16 points.

Below we will look at Brooks' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.6 11.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.2 Assists -- 1.8 1.5 PRA -- 19 16.2 PR -- 17.2 14.7 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.5



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Nuggets

Brooks is responsible for taking 11.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 14.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 100.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 108.9 points per contest, the Nuggets are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the league, giving up 42.6 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have given up 24.8 per game, ninth in the NBA.

Giving up 10.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nuggets are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 30 8 1 2 2 0 0 11/12/2023 29 10 4 2 1 0 0

