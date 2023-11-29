Fred VanVleet and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be matching up versus the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 121-115 loss versus the Mavericks, VanVleet totaled 10 points and 12 assists.

With prop bets available for VanVleet, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.1 15.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.4 Assists 9.5 9.2 9.4 PRA -- 29.4 29.1 PR -- 20.2 19.7 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.8



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 16.2% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.1 per contest.

He's put up 8.2 threes per game, or 24.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

VanVleet's Rockets average 99.8 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 100.2 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the seventh-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 108.9 points per contest.

The Nuggets allow 42.6 rebounds per game, ranking eighth in the league.

The Nuggets are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 24.8 assists per contest.

The Nuggets give up 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 39 17 6 11 3 2 1 11/12/2023 41 26 2 4 3 0 0

