Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Harris County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Awty International School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
