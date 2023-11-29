Wednesday's game between the Houston Cougars (4-0) and the Middle Tennessee Raiders (5-2) at Fertitta Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-66 and heavily favors Houston to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

Last time out, the Cougars won on Sunday 81-54 against New Orleans.

Houston vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Houston vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 80, Middle Tennessee 66

Houston Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game last season, with a +164 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.8 points per game (183rd in college basketball) and gave up 59.5 per contest (57th in college basketball).

On offense, Houston put up 67.3 points per game last year in conference games. To compare, its overall average (64.8 points per game) was 2.5 PPG lower.

The Cougars averaged 67.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.2 points per contest.

When playing at home, Houston ceded 9.1 fewer points per game (55.7) than when playing on the road (64.8).

