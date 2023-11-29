Wednesday's contest at Tudor Fieldhouse has the Rice Owls (3-3) taking on the Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 74-53 victory, as our model heavily favors Rice.

The Owls lost their most recent outing 67-56 against SFA on Saturday.

Rice vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Rice vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 74, Texas Southern 53

Other AAC Predictions

Rice Schedule Analysis

The Owls' signature win this season came in a 73-62 victory against the Saint Mary's Gaels on November 19.

Rice has one loss to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Rice 2023-24 Best Wins

73-62 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 204) on November 19

69-58 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 230) on November 9

70-38 at home over Houston Christian (No. 324) on November 6

Rice Leaders

Malia Fisher: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Destiny Jackson: 9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Dominique Ennis: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 6.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

6.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Shelby Hayes: 5 PTS, 37.1 FG%

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls' +15 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.2 points per game (215th in college basketball) while allowing 61.7 per outing (146th in college basketball).

