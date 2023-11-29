The Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) will aim to break a three-game road slide when taking on the Rice Owls (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse, airing at 8:00 PM ET.

Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice vs. Texas Southern Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 62.2 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 61.7 the Owls give up.

Rice's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 62.2 points.

The 64.2 points per game the Owls record are 11.6 fewer points than the Tigers allow (75.8).

The Owls shoot 35.9% from the field, four% lower than the Tigers allow defensively.

The Tigers' 35.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Owls have given up.

Rice Leaders

Malia Fisher: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Destiny Jackson: 9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Dominique Ennis: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 6.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

6.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Shelby Hayes: 5 PTS, 37.1 FG%

Rice Schedule