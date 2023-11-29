Rockets vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Houston Rockets (8-7), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, will try to stop a six-game road losing skid at the Denver Nuggets (12-6).
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Rockets vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and Space City Home Network
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|217.5
|-250
|+195
|FanDuel
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|217
|-255
|+210
Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info
Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (scoring 113.1 points per game to rank 14th in the league while giving up 108.9 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA) and have a +74 scoring differential overall.
- The Rockets outscore opponents by 4.5 points per game (posting 110 points per game, 25th in league, and giving up 105.5 per outing, second in NBA) and have a +68 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 223.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 214.4 points per game combined, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Houston has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.
Rockets and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Rockets
|+30000
|+8000
|-
|Nuggets
|+425
|+240
|-
