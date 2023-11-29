The Houston Rockets (6-3), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ball Arena, go up against the Denver Nuggets (9-2). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ALT, Space City Home Network

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun is putting up 19.3 points, 9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He's also draining 54.5% of his shots from the field.

The Rockets are getting 15.3 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists per game from Fred VanVleet this season.

The Rockets are receiving 17.7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jalen Green this season.

The Rockets are receiving 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr. this year.

The Rockets are getting 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Dillon Brooks this season.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic posts 26.3 points, 7.7 assists and 13 boards per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 13.7 points, 11.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jamal Murray averages 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Aaron Gordon puts up 11.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.7 blocks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 11.7 points, 1 assists and 2.3 boards.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Nuggets Rockets 114.5 Points Avg. 111 106.3 Points Allowed Avg. 105.8 50.5% Field Goal % 47.1% 35.6% Three Point % 37%

