Rockets vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (12-6) host the Houston Rockets (8-7) after winning eight straight home games. The Nuggets are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 217.5.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and Space City Home Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|217.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has combined with its opponent to score more than 217.5 points in six of 15 games this season.
- The average total for Houston's games this season is 215.5 points, two fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Houston's ATS record is 11-4-0 this year.
- The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (41.7%) in those games.
- Houston has not won as an underdog of +195 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.
Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info
Rockets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|10
|55.6%
|113.1
|223.1
|108.9
|214.4
|222.8
|Rockets
|6
|40%
|110
|223.1
|105.5
|214.4
|220.3
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.
- Three of the Rockets' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Houston has a better winning percentage at home (.889, 8-1-0 record) than away (.500, 3-3-0).
- The Rockets score an average of 110 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 108.9 the Nuggets allow.
- Houston has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 4-3 overall record in games it scores more than 108.9 points.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|11-4
|3-1
|5-10
|Nuggets
|7-11
|4-3
|7-11
Rockets vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Rockets
|Nuggets
|110
|113.1
|25
|14
|5-2
|7-8
|4-3
|12-3
|105.5
|108.9
|2
|7
|9-1
|4-7
|7-3
|9-2
