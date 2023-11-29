The Denver Nuggets (12-6) will try to extend an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (8-7) on November 29, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

This season, Houston has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Rockets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 12th.

The Rockets score an average of 110 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 108.9 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Houston is 4-3 when it scores more than 108.9 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Rockets put up 111.9 points per game, 4.7 more than away (107.2). On defense they allow 98.6 points per game at home, 17.2 less than on the road (115.8).

At home the Rockets are collecting 25.1 assists per game, 3.1 less than on the road (28.2).

