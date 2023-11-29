Nikola Jokic and Alperen Sengun are two players to watch on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (12-6) play the Houston Rockets (8-7) at Ball Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT, Space City Home Network

ALT, Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Rockets lost to the Mavericks on Tuesday, 121-115. Their top scorer was Sengun with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 31 9 6 0 1 0 Dillon Brooks 16 1 1 0 0 1 Jabari Smith Jr. 16 9 2 0 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun gives the Rockets 20.9 points, 9.1 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Fred VanVleet contributes with 16.1 points per game, plus 4.1 boards and 9.2 assists.

The Rockets receive 19.1 points per game from Jalen Green, plus 4.3 boards and 3.0 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s averages for the season are 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists, making 51.0% of his shots from the floor and 38.0% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Dillon Brooks' numbers for the season are 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 45.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.

Watch Jokic, Sengun and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 22.2 9.3 5.5 0.8 1.0 0.6 Fred VanVleet 15.3 4.4 9.4 0.8 0.5 2.8 Jalen Green 20.1 4.4 3.2 0.7 0.4 2.4 Jabari Smith Jr. 12.9 7.8 1.0 0.5 0.8 1.7 Dillon Brooks 11.5 3.2 1.5 0.8 0.1 1.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.