The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston Stats Insights

The Bearkats have shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils have averaged.

Sam Houston has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bearkats rank 99th.

The Bearkats average 7.9 more points per game (75.1) than the Sun Devils give up (67.2).

Sam Houston has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Sam Houston averaged 79.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.3 on the road.

The Bearkats gave up 53.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.

Beyond the arc, Sam Houston knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (39.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule