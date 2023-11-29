How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Arizona State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
- FGCU vs Florida International (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Texas A&M-CC vs UTEP (9:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico (9:00 PM ET | November 29)
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- The Bearkats have shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils have averaged.
- Sam Houston has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bearkats rank 99th.
- The Bearkats average 7.9 more points per game (75.1) than the Sun Devils give up (67.2).
- Sam Houston has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Sam Houston averaged 79.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.3 on the road.
- The Bearkats gave up 53.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
- Beyond the arc, Sam Houston knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (39.5%) as well.
Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Troy
|W 88-86
|Trojan Arena
|11/22/2023
|Grambling
|W 86-68
|Trojan Arena
|11/25/2023
|Paul Quinn
|W 78-61
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/3/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
