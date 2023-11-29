The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston Stats Insights

  • The Bearkats have shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils have averaged.
  • Sam Houston has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bearkats rank 99th.
  • The Bearkats average 7.9 more points per game (75.1) than the Sun Devils give up (67.2).
  • Sam Houston has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Sam Houston averaged 79.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.3 on the road.
  • The Bearkats gave up 53.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Sam Houston knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (39.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Troy W 88-86 Trojan Arena
11/22/2023 Grambling W 86-68 Trojan Arena
11/25/2023 Paul Quinn W 78-61 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
12/3/2023 Lamar - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.