The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) are welcoming in the Tarleton State Texans (4-2, 0-0 WAC) for a contest between WAC foes at William R. Johnson Coliseum, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

SFA vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

SFA Stats Insights

The 'Jacks make 51.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Texans have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

SFA is 4-1 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Texans are the 224th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the 'Jacks sit at 292nd.

The 'Jacks score 80.2 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 63.7 the Texans give up.

SFA is 4-0 when scoring more than 63.7 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SFA scored 78.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 76.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the 'Jacks surrendered 64.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 78.6.

When playing at home, SFA averaged 0.9 fewer threes per game (6.2) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to on the road (42.7%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule