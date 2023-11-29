Wednesday's game features the Tarleton State Texans (1-3) and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (3-2) facing off at Wisdom Gym (on November 29) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-64 win for Tarleton State.

The Ladyjacks enter this matchup following a 67-56 win over Rice on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SFA vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SFA vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 68, SFA 64

SFA Schedule Analysis

SFA has one loss to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SFA 2023-24 Best Wins

67-56 at home over Rice (No. 126) on November 25

73-58 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 337) on November 22

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 18.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 62.0 FG%

18.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 62.0 FG% Kyla Deck: 10.2 PTS, 4.2 STL, 34.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

10.2 PTS, 4.2 STL, 34.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Destini Lombard: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

10.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Zoe Nelson: 7.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 28.6 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

7.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 28.6 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

SFA Performance Insights

The Ladyjacks are outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game, with a +72 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.8 points per game (48th in college basketball) and allow 64.4 per contest (190th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.