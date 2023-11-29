The Dayton Flyers (4-2) go up against the SMU Mustangs (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Flyers allow to opponents.

SMU is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Flyers are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mustangs sit at 90th.

The Mustangs average 6.6 more points per game (73.9) than the Flyers allow (67.3).

SMU has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 67.3 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively SMU played better at home last year, averaging 70.9 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game away from home.

At home, the Mustangs surrendered 12.3 fewer points per game (70.8) than when playing on the road (83.1).

When it comes to three-pointers, SMU fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.1 threes per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 28% three-point percentage in away games.

SMU Upcoming Schedule