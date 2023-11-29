Wednesday's contest between the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) and the Tarleton State Texans (4-2, 0-0 WAC) at William R. Johnson Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-64 and heavily favors SFA to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 29.

The matchup has no set line.

Tarleton State vs. SFA Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Tarleton State vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 77, Tarleton State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Tarleton State vs. SFA

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-13.6)

SFA (-13.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Both SFA and Tarleton State are 3-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the 'Jacks and the Texans are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Tarleton State Performance Insights

The Texans' +31 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.8 points per game (288th in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per contest (53rd in college basketball).

Tarleton State records 32.2 rebounds per game (228th in college basketball) while conceding 27 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.2 boards per game.

Tarleton State hits two fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.5 (314th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5.

Tarleton State has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (267th in college basketball) while forcing 14 (85th in college basketball).

