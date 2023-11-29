Wednesday's game that pits the Tarleton State Texans (1-3) versus the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (3-2) at Wisdom Gym has a projected final score of 68-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tarleton State, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM on November 29.

The Texans dropped their most recent game 64-62 against Eastern Washington on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tarleton State vs. SFA Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tarleton State vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 68, SFA 64

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tarleton State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Texans were outscored by 4.4 points per game last season, with a -128 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.9 points per game (226th in college basketball), and allowed 67.3 per outing (256th in college basketball).

Offensively, Tarleton State put up 60.7 points per game last year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (62.9 points per game) was 2.2 PPG higher.

When playing at home, the Texans averaged 16.6 more points per game last year (71.1) than they did on the road (54.5).

Tarleton State ceded 65.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69.4 when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.