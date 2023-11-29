The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the UTEP Miners (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Don Haskins Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

  • The Islanders have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Miners have averaged.
  • This season, Texas A&M-CC has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.0% from the field.
  • The Islanders are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Miners sit at 161st.
  • The Islanders score an average of 78.3 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 69.1 the Miners allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 69.1 points, Texas A&M-CC is 2-1.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Texas A&M-CC averaged 15.2 more points per game at home (87.9) than on the road (72.7).
  • The Islanders conceded fewer points at home (71.4 per game) than on the road (74.9) last season.
  • At home, Texas A&M-CC made 8.7 trifectas per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). Texas A&M-CC's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.3%) than on the road (31.5%).

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Texas Tech L 73-64 United Supermarkets Arena
11/22/2023 @ Northern Kentucky L 88-73 Truist Arena
11/24/2023 LIU L 83-68 Truist Arena
11/29/2023 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center
12/6/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - American Bank Center
12/9/2023 Omaha - American Bank Center

