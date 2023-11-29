How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the UTEP Miners (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Don Haskins Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights
- The Islanders have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Miners have averaged.
- This season, Texas A&M-CC has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.0% from the field.
- The Islanders are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Miners sit at 161st.
- The Islanders score an average of 78.3 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 69.1 the Miners allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 69.1 points, Texas A&M-CC is 2-1.
Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Texas A&M-CC averaged 15.2 more points per game at home (87.9) than on the road (72.7).
- The Islanders conceded fewer points at home (71.4 per game) than on the road (74.9) last season.
- At home, Texas A&M-CC made 8.7 trifectas per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). Texas A&M-CC's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.3%) than on the road (31.5%).
Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 73-64
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|L 88-73
|Truist Arena
|11/24/2023
|LIU
|L 83-68
|Truist Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/6/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/9/2023
|Omaha
|-
|American Bank Center
