The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the UTEP Miners (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Don Haskins Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

The Islanders have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Miners have averaged.

This season, Texas A&M-CC has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.0% from the field.

The Islanders are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Miners sit at 161st.

The Islanders score an average of 78.3 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 69.1 the Miners allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.1 points, Texas A&M-CC is 2-1.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Texas A&M-CC averaged 15.2 more points per game at home (87.9) than on the road (72.7).

The Islanders conceded fewer points at home (71.4 per game) than on the road (74.9) last season.

At home, Texas A&M-CC made 8.7 trifectas per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). Texas A&M-CC's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.3%) than on the road (31.5%).

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule