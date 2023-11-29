How to Watch the Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Washington State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Washington State Cougars (7-1) will host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-2) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison
- The Lions put up an average of 75.8 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 55.8 the Cougars allow.
- Texas A&M-Commerce has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 55.8 points.
- Washington State's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 75.8 points.
- The 73.3 points per game the Cougars put up are 5.7 more points than the Lions allow (67.6).
- When Washington State totals more than 67.6 points, it is 5-0.
- Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 73.3 points.
- The Cougars shoot 46.3% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Lions concede defensively.
- The Lions shoot 38.7% from the field, 4.8% higher than the Cougars concede.
Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders
- Mia Deck: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.3 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Jordyn Newsome: 15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.5 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)
- Mary Delgado: 15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.2 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Ahmya Boyce: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)
- Dorian Norris: 6.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 75-74
|The Pit
|11/17/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 91-45
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/20/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 84-75
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/29/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|@ Idaho
|-
|ICCU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.