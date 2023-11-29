Wednesday's contest at Moody Center has the Texas Longhorns (7-0) matching up with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-2) at 12:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 86-60 victory, as our model heavily favors Texas.

The Longhorns came out on top in their most recent outing 76-44 against South Florida on Saturday.

Texas vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 86, Oral Roberts 60

Texas Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 23, the Longhorns defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils (No. 90 in our computer rankings) by a score of 84-42.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Texas is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Longhorns are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Texas has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 90) on November 23

76-44 over South Florida (No. 128) on November 25

75-57 at home over Liberty (No. 136) on November 12

80-35 at home over Southern (No. 170) on November 8

96-44 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 212) on November 19

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 AST, 2.9 STL, 50.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

12.0 PTS, 6.7 AST, 2.9 STL, 50.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Taylor Jones: 16.0 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 69.0 FG%

16.0 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 69.0 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 65.0 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 65.0 FG% Madison Booker: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Khadija Faye: 7.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.3 FG%

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 42.5 points per game with a +297 scoring differential overall. They put up 88.9 points per game (12th in college basketball) and allow 46.4 per outing (second in college basketball).

