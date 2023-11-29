The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-3, 0-0 WAC) host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 WAC) in a matchup of WAC teams at College Park Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: College Park Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Arlington -2.5 143.5

UT Arlington Betting Records & Stats

UT Arlington's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 143.5 points four times.

UT Arlington's outings this year have an average total of 152.3, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Mavericks are 3-2-0 ATS this season.

UT Arlington has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Mavericks have played as a favorite of -160 or more twice this season and split those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UT Arlington has a 61.5% chance to win.

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Arlington 4 80% 75.7 143.5 76.7 147.5 145.5 Abilene Christian 4 66.7% 67.8 143.5 70.8 147.5 140.5

Additional UT Arlington Insights & Trends

UT Arlington won six games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Mavericks put up only 4.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Wildcats give up (70.8).

When UT Arlington scores more than 70.8 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Arlington 3-2-0 1-1 4-1-0 Abilene Christian 3-3-0 3-2 4-2-0

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Arlington Abilene Christian 6-8 Home Record 9-5 4-9 Away Record 4-8 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 72.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 61.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

