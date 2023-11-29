The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) take on the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-5) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET in WAC action.

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks' 66.3 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 60.6 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.6 points, UT Arlington is 1-4.

Abilene Christian has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.3 points.

The Wildcats score 68.6 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 82.2 the Mavericks allow.

The Wildcats shoot 39.6% from the field, 6.0% lower than the Mavericks allow defensively.

The Mavericks make 38.2% of their shots from the field, just 2.5% less than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

12.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Taliyah Clark: 13.2 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Gia Adams: 11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Adela Valkova: 7.2 PTS, 54.5 FG%

7.2 PTS, 54.5 FG% Nya Threatt: 6.5 PTS, 27.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

