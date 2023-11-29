How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1, 0-0 WAC) are traveling to face the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5, 0-0 WAC) for a contest between WAC rivals at UTRGV Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
- The Antelopes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Vaqueros rank 151st.
- The Vaqueros' 73.9 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 68.0 the Antelopes allow.
- UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-1 when it scores more than 68.0 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UT Rio Grande Valley put up 84.5 points per game last season, 13.2 more than it averaged on the road (71.3).
- The Vaqueros gave up 73.3 points per game at home last season, and 85.2 away.
- UT Rio Grande Valley drained more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (33.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|North American
|W 92-73
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|11/24/2023
|Hawaii
|L 76-57
|Acrisure Arena
|11/25/2023
|Arkansas State
|L 75-58
|Acrisure Arena
|11/29/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.