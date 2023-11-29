The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5, 0-0 WAC) play a fellow WAC opponent, the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1, 0-0 WAC), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grand Canyon vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grand Canyon Moneyline UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline BetMGM Grand Canyon (-13.5) 152.5 -1000 +600 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grand Canyon (-13.5) 151.5 -1800 +880 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Betting Trends

UT Rio Grande Valley has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Vaqueros have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Grand Canyon has covered in each of its three games with a spread this season.

Antelopes games have gone over the point total twice this season.

