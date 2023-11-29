UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's WAC schedule includes the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-2, 0-0 WAC) against the Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0, 0-0 WAC) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UT Rio Grande Valley Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Rio Grande Valley Top Players (2022-23)
- Justin Johnson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Will Johnston: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daylen Williams: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dima Zdor: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ahren Freeman: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)
- Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 5.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|Grand Canyon AVG
|Grand Canyon Rank
|28th
|78.7
|Points Scored
|75.2
|93rd
|350th
|78.2
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|94th
|61st
|33.8
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|9.0
|35th
|21st
|15.8
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|359th
|15.6
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.