How to Watch UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) will look to break a three-game road slide when taking on the UTEP Miners (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Don Haskins Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
- FGCU vs Florida International (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Sam Houston vs Arizona State (9:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico (9:00 PM ET | November 29)
UTEP Stats Insights
- This season, the Miners have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Islanders' opponents have made.
- In games UTEP shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Miners are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Islanders sit at 26th.
- The 83.4 points per game the Miners put up are 13.9 more points than the Islanders allow (69.5).
- UTEP is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.5 points.
UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, UTEP posted 3.3 more points per game (69.9) than it did when playing on the road (66.6).
- The Miners surrendered 63.8 points per game last season at home, which was 10.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.7).
- UTEP drained 4.8 threes per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (4.9, 30.9%).
UTEP Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Cal
|W 75-72
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Bradley
|L 63-59
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|L 67-47
|Gersten Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/4/2023
|Western New Mexico
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
