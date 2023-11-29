The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) will look to break a three-game road slide when taking on the UTEP Miners (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Don Haskins Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

UTEP Stats Insights

  • This season, the Miners have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Islanders' opponents have made.
  • In games UTEP shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Miners are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Islanders sit at 26th.
  • The 83.4 points per game the Miners put up are 13.9 more points than the Islanders allow (69.5).
  • UTEP is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, UTEP posted 3.3 more points per game (69.9) than it did when playing on the road (66.6).
  • The Miners surrendered 63.8 points per game last season at home, which was 10.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.7).
  • UTEP drained 4.8 threes per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (4.9, 30.9%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Cal W 75-72 JSerra Pavilion
11/22/2023 Bradley L 63-59 JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 @ Loyola Marymount L 67-47 Gersten Pavilion
11/29/2023 Texas A&M-CC - Don Haskins Center
12/4/2023 Western New Mexico - Don Haskins Center
12/9/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

