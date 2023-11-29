The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) will look to break a three-game road slide when taking on the UTEP Miners (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Don Haskins Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

UTEP Stats Insights

This season, the Miners have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Islanders' opponents have made.

In games UTEP shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Miners are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Islanders sit at 26th.

The 83.4 points per game the Miners put up are 13.9 more points than the Islanders allow (69.5).

UTEP is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, UTEP posted 3.3 more points per game (69.9) than it did when playing on the road (66.6).

The Miners surrendered 63.8 points per game last season at home, which was 10.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.7).

UTEP drained 4.8 threes per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (4.9, 30.9%).

