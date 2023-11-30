Cowboys vs. Seahawks Injury Report — Week 13
For their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, November 30 at 8:15 PM , the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) have six players on the injury report.
In their most recent outing, the Cowboys knocked off the Washington Commanders 45-10.
The Seahawks are coming off of a loss to the San Francisco 49ers by the score of 31-13.
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Micah Parsons
|LB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|DE
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jayron Kearse
|S
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyrus Wheat
|DE
|Concussion
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Mazi Smith
|DT
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Oblique
|Doubtful
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|WR
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Dareke Young
|WR
|Abdomen
|Doubtful
|Abraham Lucas
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Phil Haynes
|OG
|Toe
|Out
|Will Dissly
|TE
|Hip
|Questionable
|Leonard Williams
|DL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Derick Hall
|OLB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
Cowboys vs. Seahawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Cowboys Season Insights
- The Cowboys have been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank fifth-best in total offense (377.6 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (276.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Cowboys have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (best with 31.5 points per game) and scoring defense (fourth-best with 16.8 points allowed per game) this year.
- The Cowboys have been a tough matchup for opposing teams in the passing game, as they rank top-five in both passing offense (fourth-best with 262.4 passing yards per game) and passing defense (second-best with 167.2 passing yards allowed per game) this year.
- Dallas ranks 13th in run offense (115.3 rushing yards per game) and 13th in run defense (109.1 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.
- With 17 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against 10 turnovers committed (third in NFL), the Cowboys' +7 turnover margin is the fifth-best in the league.
Cowboys vs. Seahawks Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-9)
- Moneyline: Cowboys (-450), Seahawks (+340)
- Total: 47.5 points
