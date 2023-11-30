Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Jackson County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Jackson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Ganado High School at Refugio High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Victoria, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Blanco High School at Edna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Edna, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edna High School at Falls City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Falls City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
