Will Jalen Tolbert score a touchdown when the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks play in Week 13 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Tolbert will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jalen Tolbert score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Tolbert has put together 183 yards receiving (on 16 catches) and one TD. He has been targeted 28 times, and is averaging 20.3 yards per game.

Tolbert has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Jalen Tolbert Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 18 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 53 0 Week 8 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Eagles 5 3 49 1 Week 10 Giants 5 2 2 0 Week 11 @Panthers 5 2 12 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 2 49 0

Rep Jalen Tolbert with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.