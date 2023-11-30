Will Joe Pavelski Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 30?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Joe Pavelski light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Pavelski stats and insights
- In 10 of 20 games this season, Pavelski has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Flames this season in two games (five shots).
- On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.
- Pavelski's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Pavelski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|15:10
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|17:42
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|15:32
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|14:08
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|16:28
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|15:15
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|16:07
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:26
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|19:28
|Home
|L 3-2
Stars vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
