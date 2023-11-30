If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Kaufman County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kaufman County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greenville High School at North Forney High School

Game Time: 4:30 AM CT on November 30

4:30 AM CT on November 30 Location: Royse City, TX

Royse City, TX Conference: 5A - District 13

5A - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

Forney High School at Skyline High School