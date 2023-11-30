The Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks are slated to meet in a Week 13 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Luke Schoonmaker hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Luke Schoonmaker score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Schoonmaker's six grabs have turned into 49 yards (5.4 per game) and two TDs. He has been targeted on 13 occasions.

Schoonmaker has had a touchdown catch in two of nine games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Luke Schoonmaker Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Jets 1 1 1 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 3 0 0 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 1 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 0 0 Week 10 Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 2 2 23 1 Week 12 Commanders 2 1 12 0

