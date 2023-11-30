Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Marlin High School vs. Tolar High School Game - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM CT, Marlin High School plays away from home versus Tolar High School.
Marlin vs. Tolar Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Falls County Games This Week
Falls City High School at Chilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Buda, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
