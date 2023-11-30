The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Matt Duchene score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

In six of 19 games this season, Duchene has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Duchene has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Duchene's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:03 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:46 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:50 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:46 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 16:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:23 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:43 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 16:32 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 2-0

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

