With the Dallas Cowboys playing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Michael Gallup a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Michael Gallup score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Gallup has 357 receiving yards on 28 catches (46 targets) with one TD this year, averaging 32.5 yards per game.

Gallup has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Michael Gallup Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 2 1 10 0 Week 2 Jets 2 1 3 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 6 92 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 5 60 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 2 15 0 Week 6 @Chargers 10 3 24 0 Week 8 Rams 3 2 20 0 Week 9 @Eagles 3 2 19 0 Week 10 Giants 2 2 70 1 Week 11 @Panthers 5 3 31 0 Week 12 Commanders 1 1 13 0

