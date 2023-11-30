Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montague County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Montague County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montague County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bowie High School at S & S Consolidated High School
- Game Time: 11:40 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Sadler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.