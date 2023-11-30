In the Week 13 tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Rico Dowdle find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Rico Dowdle score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Dowdle has run for 246 yards on 58 carries (22.4 ypg), with one touchdown.

Dowdle also has 10 catches for 69 yards (6.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Dowdle has one rushing touchdown this year.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 6 24 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 7 26 0 1 17 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 21 0 3 25 1 Week 4 Patriots 3 9 0 1 8 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 3 12 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 5 18 0 2 7 0 Week 9 @Eagles 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Giants 12 79 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 8 23 0 2 -3 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 11 0 1 15 1

