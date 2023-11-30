Thursday's contest that pits the Baylor Bears (5-0) against the SMU Mustangs (3-3) at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Mustangs enter this matchup following an 80-67 loss to Harvard on Saturday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN U

ESPN U Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 78, SMU 68

Other AAC Predictions

SMU Schedule Analysis

On November 14, the Mustangs claimed their signature win of the season, a 69-54 victory over the Nicholls Colonels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 218) in our computer rankings.

SMU has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

SMU has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SMU 2023-24 Best Wins

69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 218) on November 14

78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 221) on November 6

96-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 343) on November 11

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 21.0 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

21.0 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Tamia Jones: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

10.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Chantae Embry: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 9.3 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 54.5 FG%

9.3 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 54.5 FG% Reagan Bradley: 7.7 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.3 points per game (73rd in college basketball) and allow 65.7 per contest (210th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.