The Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) will look to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. This game is at 9:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

The Aggies' 72.3 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 64.2 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.2 points, Texas A&M is 5-0.

Wake Forest's record is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 72.3 points.

The Demon Deacons average 14.3 more points per game (63.5) than the Aggies allow (49.2).

Wake Forest has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 49.2 points.

Texas A&M is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 63.5 points.

This year the Demon Deacons are shooting 39.8% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Aggies concede.

The Aggies make 41.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% more than the Demon Deacons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.8 BLK, 53.2 FG%

10.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.8 BLK, 53.2 FG% Aicha Coulibaly: 11.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2 STL, 53.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2 STL, 53.3 FG% Janiah Barker: 12.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

12.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15) Endyia Rogers: 10.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.7 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

10.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.7 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Sahara Jones: 7.8 PTS, 35.4 FG%

Texas A&M Schedule