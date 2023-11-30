The Texas Longhorns (3-0) meet the Texas State Bobcats (1-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This clash is available on LHN.

Texas State vs. Texas Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: LHN

Texas State Top Players (2022-23)

Mason Harrell: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Morgan: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Nighael Ceaser: 9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Nate Martin: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Drue Drinnon: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Texas Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Carr: 15.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Timmy Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Jabari Rice: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyrese Hunter: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dylan Disu: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Texas State vs. Texas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Rank Texas AVG Texas State AVG Texas State Rank 36th 78.0 Points Scored 66.0 318th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd 183rd 31.7 Rebounds 29.9 283rd 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 200th 7.2 3pt Made 4.4 359th 16th 16.2 Assists 9.9 353rd 84th 10.9 Turnovers 10.9 84th

