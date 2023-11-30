The UTSA Roadrunners (4-2) take the court against the Texas State Bobcats (3-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.



Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Texas State vs. UTSA Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats score 7.3 more points per game (68.8) than the Roadrunners allow (61.5).

Texas State is 3-1 when it scores more than 61.5 points.

UTSA has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.8 points.

The 61.7 points per game the Roadrunners average are just 4.7 more points than the Bobcats give up (57.0).

UTSA is 4-1 when scoring more than 57.0 points.

When Texas State allows fewer than 61.7 points, it is 2-1.

The Roadrunners shoot 39.8% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Bobcats concede defensively.

The Bobcats shoot 39.9% from the field, just 5.1% higher than the Roadrunners concede.

Texas State Leaders

Tiffany Tullis: 9.2 PTS, 10.4 REB, 40.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 10.4 REB, 40.5 FG% Ja'Niah Henson: 13.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

13.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Timia Jefferson: 10.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%

10.8 PTS, 37.5 FG% Jaylin Foster: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Gara Beth Self: 8.0 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

