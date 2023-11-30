Texas vs. Texas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Texas State Bobcats (3-4) face the Texas Longhorns (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Moody Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on LHN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Texas State matchup.
Texas vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network
Texas vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Texas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-18.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Texas (-19.5)
|138.5
|-4000
|+1400
Texas vs. Texas State Betting Trends
- Texas has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of six times this season.
- Texas State has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- Bobcats games have hit the over four out of seven times this year.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Sportsbooks rate Texas much higher (21st-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (69th).
- Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
